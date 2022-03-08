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Russia Vs Ukraine and Globalist Regime Wages War on Whites
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104 views • March 08, 2022
The invasion of Ukraine continues, and the U.S. faces the threat of the globalist deep state and the enforcement of no-fly-zones escalating the war with Russia. Corrupt politicians and employers are discriminating against Russians who do not denounce Putin. ESPN whistleblower Trevor Adams joins Stew to discuss the war on Christianity, political division, and more.
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