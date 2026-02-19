Don't Go to War in IRAN!

In this Wednesday Night Live from 18 February 2026, Stefan Molyneux examines the growing tensions with Iran and the risk of U.S. involvement in war. He points out flaws in the nuclear talks that fell apart and the ongoing military preparations, noting how government decisions often ignore what people actually think. In conversations with callers, he explores personal accountability, how society has grown numb to violence, and the role of artificial intelligence. He wraps up by urging peace and encouraging listeners to consider their part in building a different path forward.





