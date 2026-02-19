Don't Go to War in IRAN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Wednesday Night Live from 18 February 2026, Stefan Molyneux examines the growing tensions with Iran and the risk of U.S. involvement in war. He points out flaws in the nuclear talks that fell apart and the ongoing military preparations, noting how government decisions often ignore what people actually think. In conversations with callers, he explores personal accountability, how society has grown numb to violence, and the role of artificial intelligence. He wraps up by urging peace and encouraging listeners to consider their part in building a different path forward.
0:00:00Imminent Military Conflict
0:06:07The Role of Politics in War
0:10:00The State of Washington, D.C.
0:12:27The Cycle of Late Empire
0:16:22The Fraying Social Contract
0:20:58The Nature of American Intervention
0:25:12The Fight Against Propaganda
0:26:49The Voice of Resistance
0:29:09The Dangers of Associating with Evildoers
0:30:14The Importance of Personal Integrity
0:32:09The Value of Life and Parenthood
0:36:25The Invasion of Iran: A Strategic Mistake
0:43:59The Consequences of Multiculturalism
0:46:29Protests Against War
0:47:53The Death of Patriotism
0:48:33The Epstein Files and Government Trust
0:50:16The Reality of War for Resources
1:06:28The Left's Lack of Principles
1:26:48The Nihilistic Nature of the Left
1:37:44The Need for Social Integrity