Don't Go to War in IRAN!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1932 followers
0
62 views • 1 day ago

In this Wednesday Night Live from 18 February 2026, Stefan Molyneux examines the growing tensions with Iran and the risk of U.S. involvement in war. He points out flaws in the nuclear talks that fell apart and the ongoing military preparations, noting how government decisions often ignore what people actually think. In conversations with callers, he explores personal accountability, how society has grown numb to violence, and the role of artificial intelligence. He wraps up by urging peace and encouraging listeners to consider their part in building a different path forward.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

iranaiwarevidencephilosophypeacereasonstefan molyneuxresponsibilitylivestreamnukes
Chapters

0:00:00Imminent Military Conflict

0:06:07The Role of Politics in War

0:10:00The State of Washington, D.C.

0:12:27The Cycle of Late Empire

0:16:22The Fraying Social Contract

0:20:58The Nature of American Intervention

0:25:12The Fight Against Propaganda

0:26:49The Voice of Resistance

0:29:09The Dangers of Associating with Evildoers

0:30:14The Importance of Personal Integrity

0:32:09The Value of Life and Parenthood

0:36:25The Invasion of Iran: A Strategic Mistake

0:43:59The Consequences of Multiculturalism

0:46:29Protests Against War

0:47:53The Death of Patriotism

0:48:33The Epstein Files and Government Trust

0:50:16The Reality of War for Resources

1:06:28The Left's Lack of Principles

1:26:48The Nihilistic Nature of the Left

1:37:44The Need for Social Integrity

