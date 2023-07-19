Create New Account
Towards The Light - SARS-CoV-2 & HIV do not exist “IN NATURE!”
The Real Dr Judy
Yes, correct, Dolores Cahill agrees SARS-CoV-2 & HIV do not exist “IN NATURE!” Changing the definition of words does not mean natural viruses don’t exist. SARS-CoV-2 is a pararetrovirus engineered in a lab.
How many new viruses have we created?
HIV was gain of function!
LAV was not HIV and GRID was not AIDS!
Watch the full replay: https://rumble.com/v2znlrk-do-viruses-really-exist-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-dr.-andrew-kaufman-m.d.-towar.html


