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Τα στοιχεία αποδεικνύουν ότι αυτό που παρουσιάζεται δεν είναι αυτό που συμβαίνει (Ι. Καλαμπόκης)
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87 views • November 10, 2020
Ο Ιωάννης Καλαμπόκης αναλύει τα επίσημα στοιχεία του ΕΟΔΥ και τεκμηριώνει τη θέση πως αυτό που παρουσιάζεται παγκόσμια δεν είναι αυτό που συμβαίνει από πλευράς σοβαρότητας. Η υπάρχουσα κατάσταση δεν δικαιολογεί τα ληφθέντα μέτρα ούτε ο ρόλος των ειδικών είναι να επιβάλλουν τις απόψεις τους στην κοινωνία.
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