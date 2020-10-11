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THE ULTIMATE 9/11 RED PILL PART Ⅱ
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424 views • October 11, 2020
This Documentary Will Blow Your Mind. This is the Best 9/11 Documentary You Will Ever See. Divided in to 11 Crucial Parts and Spanning 17 Hours Plus It Takes You on an Unforgettable Journey That Leaves No Name Unaccounted for, No Stone Left Unturned, and Exposes the Who and Why Behind 9/11, Beginning on That Fateful Day on September 11th 2001 That We Will Never, Ever Forget.
PART 1: SEPTEMBER 11TH & THE TWIN TOWERS [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 14 Minutes]
Split In Two Sections: SEPTEMBER 11TH - 00:00 - 1:05:55
THE TWIN TOWERS - 1:05:55 - 2:13:46
PART 2: EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS ON THE DAY OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 53 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 2:13:50
PART 3: BUILDING 7 IS THE SMOKING GUN OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 3:07:12
PART 4: THE REMOVAL OF STEEL AND USAGE OF THERMITE/THERMATE [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 11 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 4:22:03
PART 5: WHAT HAPPENED TO UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 93 [RUNNING TIME - 54 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 5:33:28
PART 6: WHAT REALLY STRUCK THE PENTAGON ON 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 45 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 6:27:48
PART 7: PLANES OR NO PLANES ON 9/11 THATS THE QUESTION [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 58 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 8:12:50
PART 8: "LUCKY" LARRY SILVERSTEIN AND HIS DERMATOLOGIST [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour]
BEGINS AT 10:10:36
PART 9: THE FIVE DANCING ISRAELI'S AND THE 'ART STUDENTS' [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 11:10:36
PART 10: NETANYAHU PNAC & THE GREATER ISRAEL PROJECT [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 20 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 12:26:05
PART 11: CUI BONO FROM 9/11 ? WHO REALLY DID 9/11 ? [RUNNING TIME - 3 Hours 7 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 14:45:18
Creator/Produced by: Harry_knowledge123
Assistant/Editor: Hal Gazut
Genre: Film Documentary
Language: English
Release Date: August 2020
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Colour: Colour
Running Time: 17 Hours 52 Minutes 8 Seconds (1072 Minutes) (17:52:08)
PLEASE READ ! .... For Those Who Wish To Play/Download This Video at a Higher Resolution -- THE ULTIMATE 9/11 RED PILL PART Ⅱ (HD Version) ---- https://archive.org/details/the-ultimate-911-red-pill-part-2-updated-24th-july
Also Mirrored here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3AT1j7yitnlg/
Big Thanks to Hal Gazut ! Much Love & Respect Miss Gazut.
PART 1: SEPTEMBER 11TH & THE TWIN TOWERS [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 14 Minutes]
Split In Two Sections: SEPTEMBER 11TH - 00:00 - 1:05:55
THE TWIN TOWERS - 1:05:55 - 2:13:46
PART 2: EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS ON THE DAY OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 53 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 2:13:50
PART 3: BUILDING 7 IS THE SMOKING GUN OF 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 3:07:12
PART 4: THE REMOVAL OF STEEL AND USAGE OF THERMITE/THERMATE [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 11 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 4:22:03
PART 5: WHAT HAPPENED TO UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 93 [RUNNING TIME - 54 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 5:33:28
PART 6: WHAT REALLY STRUCK THE PENTAGON ON 9/11 [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 45 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 6:27:48
PART 7: PLANES OR NO PLANES ON 9/11 THATS THE QUESTION [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 58 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 8:12:50
PART 8: "LUCKY" LARRY SILVERSTEIN AND HIS DERMATOLOGIST [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour]
BEGINS AT 10:10:36
PART 9: THE FIVE DANCING ISRAELI'S AND THE 'ART STUDENTS' [RUNNING TIME - 1 Hour 15 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 11:10:36
PART 10: NETANYAHU PNAC & THE GREATER ISRAEL PROJECT [RUNNING TIME - 2 Hours 20 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 12:26:05
PART 11: CUI BONO FROM 9/11 ? WHO REALLY DID 9/11 ? [RUNNING TIME - 3 Hours 7 Minutes]
BEGINS AT 14:45:18
Creator/Produced by: Harry_knowledge123
Assistant/Editor: Hal Gazut
Genre: Film Documentary
Language: English
Release Date: August 2020
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Colour: Colour
Running Time: 17 Hours 52 Minutes 8 Seconds (1072 Minutes) (17:52:08)
PLEASE READ ! .... For Those Who Wish To Play/Download This Video at a Higher Resolution -- THE ULTIMATE 9/11 RED PILL PART Ⅱ (HD Version) ---- https://archive.org/details/the-ultimate-911-red-pill-part-2-updated-24th-july
Also Mirrored here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3AT1j7yitnlg/
Big Thanks to Hal Gazut ! Much Love & Respect Miss Gazut.
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