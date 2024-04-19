4/18/24 Traitor: Lyin' Mike! Raskin/IPS, Lavender AI, IoB Human Batteries

4/18/24: The full biased 12 member Jury was empaneled today to keep Trump tethered to NYC for a 6 week trial as he met with President Duda of Poland today. Meanwhile, Born-Again-Tyrant Johnson betrays The People and the GOP as he attempts to change the Rule using dem votes to prevent him being ousted as Speaker: As, #3 in line for POTUS, what did he learn in the Skif? Also, our God-Given Awareness is key in defeating the Internet of Bodies nano-tech that is attempting to drain our cellular/electrical energy to feed the Globalist's AI SkyNet luciferian simulation capture of humanity....and More!





Oust Traitor Mike! 202-225-2777

Take Action! Tell Johnson you don't support the $91 B National Security Bill or his attempt to use democrats to pass the Rule!





TRUMP: Johnson Lied, Tells EU to PAY UP:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/just-get-moving-europe-president-trump-releases-statement/





Trump Jury Rigged and Empaneled today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/just-second-seated-juror-removed-after-being-sworn/





As Trump meets with Duda today in NYC:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/polish-citizen-arrested-alleged-plot-assassinate-ukraines-zelensky/





Check out Lifewise Academy and get involved to help students!

https://lifewise.org/





SCOTUS Review of Dominion Machine Case:

scroll down for details!

https://lindelloffensefund.org/?utm_campaign=plan





Jamie Raskin's Marxist/USSR Family ties: ISP

https://www.mcgop.com/2017/06/12/progressive-congressman-defends-fathers-soviet-ties/





Excellent synopsis Video By Greg Reece on the Intrabody Nano Network Kill Grid:

https://banned.video/watch?id=6620d5b309f8f0b2917f7398





NJ Rep Donald Payne in come since 4/5:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/democrat-congressman-donald-payne-jr-has-been-coma/





Biden claims uncle eaten by cannibals!

https://www.newsweek.com/biden-war-cannibals-pennsylvania-1891478





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!