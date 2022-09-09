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This defies logic!
Renegade Media
Renegade Media
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21 views • September 09, 2022

How did a virus travel to just about every single country in the world in just months?

How did a test become available and made by the millions within weeks?

How did a vaccine become available that never before existed for a brand new disease in just 9 short months?

How did a guy who didn't campaign, who had a few dozen people show up to his rallies win by the most votes of any president in history?'

Why did the courts block every single court challenge to the election results?

Why were there 55,000 National Guard troops stationed in Washington DC with barded wire fences all around the capital for a presidential inauguration?

Why is anybody who speaks out immediately targeted as an enemy of the state?

Why do they continue to frame Jan 6 as an insurrection when there were no guns, and they were back in business a few scant hours later and almost no damage done?

Why do they continue to ban alternatives to the vax?

Why do they censor anybody who speaks a message that is not in complete alignment with the narrative?

Where is the opposition to any of this?

Why are so many walking in lock-step, regardless of party affiliation and regardless of what the people they represent want?

Why is it only republicans are getting arrested?

When you ask questions, and start looking for answers, you often uncover the truth.

Be sure to visit us at https://www.RenegadeMediaNews.com

Or on Telegram at https://t.me/renegademedia

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trumpvaccinescourtbidenfraudelectionstestingmidtermspcr
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