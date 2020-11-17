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New York Funeral Directors say COVID-19 Deaths Exaggerated
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453 views • November 17, 2020
New York is not the epicenter for COVID-19 in the US, but it is the epicenter for fraudulent death certificates and fake statistics. James O'Keefe of Project Veritas spoke to funeral directors in New York who say the number of reported COVID-19 death is greatly exaggerated, and that no one is even testing. It appears that NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio is anxious for federal funds, and the more COVID death certificates they create, the more federal funding he receives. 2020 Apr 30 - Source: Project Veritas - https://youtu.be/IuCLaKwV1yw/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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