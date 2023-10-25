Create New Account
NOW - New U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson addresses Congress
GalacticStorm
NOW - New U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson: "The first bill that I'm going to bring to this floor will be in support of our dear friend Israel."

"I believe that scripture and the Bible is very clear that God is the one that raised up each of you and God has allowed us to be brought here to this specific moment in time," Mike Johnson later added.

@disclosetv

Keywords
house speakermike johnsonconstitutional attorneywins speakership

