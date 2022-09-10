https://gnews.org/post/p1jgh2cbd
09/09/2022 Spotlight on China: Former director of the US Defense Department John Mills warns that CCP makes progress on DNA-based bioweapon against Westerners. He suggests US citizens tightly watch over their medical records, and urges government official ban Chinese firms like BGI group from doing business in America citing the national security risk
