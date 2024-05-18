Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Melbourne Freedom Rally 18 May 2024
channel image
Lightpath
17 Subscribers
19 views
Published a day ago

Just one video because the rally was short. We stopped at Bourke Street Mall to make the public aware of many areas government sanctioned corruption that we are all facing now whether we know it or not. 

Keywords
freedomrallypublicmelbournebourke street mallgovernment sanctioned corruption

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket