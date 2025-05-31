BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marco Rubio + America Stand up for Free Speech Around the World + Against the Tyrants
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
27 views • 17 hours ago

Marco Rubio is standing up against the globalist and authoritarian who want to destroy free speech in order to maintain their power more easily. If I voted for anything, it was the protection of the first amendment and its export globally.


X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)

free speechamericaflagprideenglandfirst amendmentdonald trumpgermanymarco rubioswastikagerman free speechinsult lawsright to speech
