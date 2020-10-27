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Jordan Peterson | 'Custodian Of The Patriarchy' - Rebutted!
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12 views • October 27, 2020
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The New York Times recently published an incredibly dishonest and manipulative profile of Jordan Peterson titled "Custodian of the Patriarchy" by Nellie Bowles. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the predictable New York Times propaganda line-by-line, highlighting the tactics used to smear and discredit Jordan Peterson without addressing his arguments.
Original Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/18/style/jordan-peterson-12-rules-for-life.html
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The New York Times recently published an incredibly dishonest and manipulative profile of Jordan Peterson titled "Custodian of the Patriarchy" by Nellie Bowles. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the predictable New York Times propaganda line-by-line, highlighting the tactics used to smear and discredit Jordan Peterson without addressing his arguments.
Original Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/18/style/jordan-peterson-12-rules-for-life.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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