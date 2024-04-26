(2010) U.S.A.F. BIOTECHNOLOGY: GENETICALLY ENGINEERED PATHOGENS (BIOWEAPONS)

(Pg14) Future Application: 'Gene therapy is expected to gain in popularity. It will continue to

be improved upon and could unquestionably be chosen as a bioweapon. The rapid growth in

biotechnology could trigger more opportunities to find new ways to fight diseases or create new

ones'

(Pg14) Gene therapy as a Bioweapon:

'State of the Bioweapon: Stealth viruses just like the gene therapy, require a vector to be

inserted in the body and lay dormant until a trigger mechanism is activated either internally or

externally. Imagine having a cancer causing virus enter a human cell and lay dormant until an

external signal triggers the disease. When the signal gets activated the cells become abnormal

and could rapidly generate abnormal cell growth leading to a tumor and ultimately, death. Now,

apply this concept to a population where an HIV virus gets disseminated within a target

population. At a specific time chosen by the perpetrator, the signal would be triggered to harm

an entire population all at once. Although this bioweapon is futuristic it is not improbable and

deserves to be examined'

• Biotechnology: Genetically Engineered Pathogens (The Counterproliferation Papers, Future Warfare Series No. 53)

CorporateAuthor:USAF COUNTERPROLIFERATION CENTER MAXWELL AFB AL

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA556597

.

(2010) Since the early 2010s, DARPA has invested in a new type of vaccine technology — nucleic acid vaccines — which use the human body as its “bioreactor” to create the antibodies needed for immunity. DARPA funded this type of vaccine because traditional vaccine manufacturing is cumbersome, Jenkins said, and can take up to 18 months.





DARPA’s efforts on new mRNA vaccines have perhaps led to the best chance of effective immunization against COVID-19. This is in part thanks to a $25 million grant it awarded in 2013 to biotech company Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines to protect against a “wide range of known and unknown emerging infectious diseases and engineered biological threats."

https://www.c4isrnet.com/industry/2020/04/07/how-past-investments-positioned-darpa-to-take-on-coronavirus/

.

(2010) Electromagnetic wireless nanosensor networks

by IF Akyildiz · Cited by 802 — This paper provides an in-depth view on nanosensor technology and electromagnetic communication

https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1109/MWC.2010.5675779

.

(2010)

Nanobiotechnology: Tiny cell transistor

https://www.nature.com/articles/466904a

.

(2010) New nanoscale transistors allow sensitive probing inside cells

senior author Charles M. Lieber, the Mark Hyman, Jr. Professor of Chemistry at Harvard

Date:August 13, 2010Source:Harvard University https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/08/100812151626.htm

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512