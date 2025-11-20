AI Models and Data Training

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mike Adams breaks down the divide between censored big-tech AI and deeply trained, local-first models. With over 10,000 curated books and millions of pages of vetted data, these engines deliver truth without filters. It feels like magic — but it’s just math.
Dive into the full interview for the full breakdown.
#OpenSourceAI #LocalAI #AIEducation #TechInsight #MikeAdams
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport