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Global Alert News - #290 - Dane Wigington
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100 views • February 28, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 27, 2021
This weeks hard hitting realities that must faced to have any chance. Texas engineered deep-freeze predicted 2 weeks earlier. Polymer Nano-particulates used for artificial ice nucleation are getting lodged in our hearts, brains and other vital organs. Plus, insect and tree die-offs around the world.
This weeks hard hitting realities that must faced to have any chance. Texas engineered deep-freeze predicted 2 weeks earlier. Polymer Nano-particulates used for artificial ice nucleation are getting lodged in our hearts, brains and other vital organs. Plus, insect and tree die-offs around the world.
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