Death of Pope Francis: Last public appearance yesterday during Easter celebrations at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
1
100 views • 1 week ago

Pope Francis died early this morning, April 21, 2025.

Pope Francis made his last public appearance yesterday during Easter celebrations at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Addressing the crowd, he offered a brief greeting: “Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!”

The remainder of his Easter message was read by an aide. Full Text below with link, but first adding this: 

An Irish saint's eerie prophecy that Pope Francis will be the last Pontiff. Said that death of the 112th Pope will lead to Judgment Day in 2027, a 12th century prophecy of St. Malachy.

https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/st-malachy-prophecy-pope-francis

Here is the full text of Francis' final Easter address, as released Sunday by the Vatican:

https://abcnews.go.com/International/read-pope-francis-final-easter-address/story?id=121006377

Adding: 

Pope Francis passed away peacefully — doctors

The cause of death was a brain-related issue, likely a stroke or hemorrhage

This was unrelated to the breathing problems that hospitalized him last February

Adding: 

The Moscow Patriarchate noted that Pope Francis played a significant role in fostering active dialogue between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church.



