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Billy Boy
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6 views • February 21, 2020
BILLY BOY LYRICS:
1. Oh, where have you been, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, Oh, where have you been charming
Billy? I have been to seek a wife, she's the joy of my life, She's a young thing and cannot leave her mother.
2. Did she ask you to come in, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, Did she ask you to come in,
charming Billy? Yes, she asked me to come in, there's a dimple in her chin, She's a
young thing and cannot leave her mother.
3. Can she make a cherry pie, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, Can she make a cherry pie, charming Billy? She can make a cherry pie, quick as you can wink an eye, She's a young thing and cannot leave her mother.
4. Can she make a feather bed, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, Can she make a feather bed,
charming Billy? She can make a feather bed, while a-standing on her head, She's a young thing and cannot leave her mother.
5. How tall is she, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, How tall is she, charming Billy? She is tall as
any pine, and straight as a pumpkin vine, She's a young thing and cannot leave her
mother.
6. How old is she, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, How old is she, charming Billy? She is sixty
times eleven, twenty-eight and forty- seven, She's a young thing and cannot leave her
mother!
1. Oh, where have you been, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, Oh, where have you been charming
Billy? I have been to seek a wife, she's the joy of my life, She's a young thing and cannot leave her mother.
2. Did she ask you to come in, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, Did she ask you to come in,
charming Billy? Yes, she asked me to come in, there's a dimple in her chin, She's a
young thing and cannot leave her mother.
3. Can she make a cherry pie, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, Can she make a cherry pie, charming Billy? She can make a cherry pie, quick as you can wink an eye, She's a young thing and cannot leave her mother.
4. Can she make a feather bed, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, Can she make a feather bed,
charming Billy? She can make a feather bed, while a-standing on her head, She's a young thing and cannot leave her mother.
5. How tall is she, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, How tall is she, charming Billy? She is tall as
any pine, and straight as a pumpkin vine, She's a young thing and cannot leave her
mother.
6. How old is she, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, How old is she, charming Billy? She is sixty
times eleven, twenty-eight and forty- seven, She's a young thing and cannot leave her
mother!
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