YouTube Channel Deleted Over This Video

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If you continue to discuss the negative health effects of the so-called vaccination and the sudden death phenomenon they will delete your account. Combine that with Biblical truth and you won't make it far.
YouTube is run by devils. Four plus years, almost 1900 subs, and 270 videos, all gone in a moment in the name of censorship. Thanks YouTube...