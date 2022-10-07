Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
YouTube Channel Deleted Over This Video
133 views
channel image
Russ Wade
Published 2 months ago |

If you continue to discuss the negative health effects of the so-called vaccination and the sudden death phenomenon they will delete your account. Combine that with Biblical truth and you won't make it far.

YouTube is run by devils. Four plus years, almost 1900 subs, and 270 videos, all gone in a moment in the name of censorship. Thanks YouTube...

Keywords
aliensspacetimetime traveldimensionsportalscern

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket