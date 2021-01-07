© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Mike Pence the New Benedict Arnold?
Follow
0
Share
Report
163 views • January 07, 2021
Mike Pence has shocked the nation when he did not allow the requests of Congressmen to audit the vote in the six states where there was obvious and rampant voter fraud. He betrayed our President and the American people during the American Revolution 2.0. It begs the question, "Is Mike Pence the New Benedict Arnold?" We will look at his astrological chart and peek behind the mask to see what makes Mike Pence tick.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
Our email: [email protected]
'
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
Our email: [email protected]
'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.