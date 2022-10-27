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OSJA goes to Truth Tour 2 - Los Angeles/Anaheim
truthtour.net
rumble.com/v1p8von-truth-tour-2-los-ngelesanaheim.html
Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional Republican form of government.
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org