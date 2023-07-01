Confessions of a 7 Y/o ADL WEF Mossad Israeli Chinese Saudi Rothschild Intel Assassin?

Picture is of a modern Rapid Frequency Modulator. I had a backpack version of this to clean the parasites in vaccines from my system. I also allegedly used this to kill traitors at Eyes Wide Shut Parties when I wasn't given a small caliber snub nose revolver all over the world before I was age 10 ... Let's just call that a screenplay idea ... https://gab.com/SvenVonErick I was in Odessa Ukraine in July 2019 for a Film Festival looking for animators for my screenplays. I was also there retracing my steps from 3 to 5 years old when I was University of Chicago IRB Monsatanto Westover AFB Deep Underground Bunker MK-Ultra. I was in Odessa Ukraine in the 1960s & accessed the underground complex there. It is under the Opera House near the Omega 3 Restaurant in modern times.
