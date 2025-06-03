BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christian perspectives on medical marijuana from New Life Ministries
"On today's show, Brian Perez, Dr. Alice Benton, and Marc Cameron will take calls for 1 hour. Call 800-229-3000 to ask a question. Our hosts will discuss anxiety, friendships, loneliness, childhood trauma, medical marijuana, & more!

☎️Caller Questions & More: 1. Dr. Alice discusses her cold plunge experience and how it gave her the courage to face discomfort and grow. 2. “How can I manage my fear and anxiety to build social connections?” 3. “Should I just be happy about my newly retired husband helping me around the house?” 4. “What do I do if it never works out with the therapists I go to? 5. Is it okay for a Christian to use medical marijuana for chronic pain?” 6. “I feel like God is not listening when I pray for forgiveness.”

christhealingchristianlifeemotionalnewlivehelpmentalcounselingpsychologicalministriescounselors
