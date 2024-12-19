BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HERE WE GO: BIRD FLU STATE OF EMERGENCY! - Fauci Is Back As Latest Plandemic Hoax Continues!
945 views • 4 months ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the State of Emergency declared today by California Governor Gavin Newsom as Dr. Fauci is back doing interviews, fearmongering about so-called "Bird Flu."

While you'd think most have learned their lesson from the Covid hoax, it's clear that the psyop continues as the global shadow government is desperate to bring in technocratic tyranny worldwide. As the World Health Organization declares a global health emergency over fake Monkeypox, the California government is declaring a state of emergency over "Bird Flu" as mainstream media and mainstream alternative media alike fearmonger this absolute hoax.

As food prices skyrocket and governments bring in policies to ration foods with modRNA and saRNA in it, it's only natural that they will perpetuate obvious hoaxes. The more crises the better as it means "Order Out Of Chaos" for the psychopaths in power.


This is a sacrifice, a giant human sacrifice.


Meanwhile, RFK jr. is claiming he supports Polio vaccines which have been shown to be some of the deadliest in the world and new saRNA vaccines are being approved across the board to poison unsuspecting people with mRNA for life.


Prepare now.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


2024

