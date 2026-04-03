DECODED: The Fanone-Miller Deception | Exposing J6 Stolen Valor & Media Lies

They built their entire January 6th narrative on a foundation of lies, and we have the receipts.





For years, the mainstream media and the J6 Committee paraded Officer Michael Fanone as the ultimate martyr—claiming he was dragged into a "bloodthirsty" mob, repeatedly tased, beaten unconscious, and left suffering a heart attack. It was the perfect story to villainize American patriots.





But what if their perfect martyr is completely manufactured?





In this explosive deep dive, we decode the deception and break down the undeniable body cam evidence the media and the government desperately want to keep hidden.





Here is the TRUTH they won't show you:

🚨 The Identity Swap: We expose how the media deliberately conflated the body cam footage of Officer Fanone and Officer B.A. Miller to fabricate a far more violent narrative.

🚨 The Mask: Fanone testified under oath about his gas mask. Frame-by-frame analysis proves he wasn’t even wearing one—Miller was.

🚨 The "Violent" Mob Lie: Exclusive, ground-level footage from Tommy Tatum proves that instead of tearing him apart, protesters actively protected Fanone, shielding him and carrying him to safety.

🚨 The Medical Reality Check: Listen to the actual medic’s assessment in the immediate aftermath. ZERO mention of a taser. ZERO mention of a heart attack. ZERO severe injuries reported by the medical team on the ground.

🚨 The Hot Mic Evidence: While the media claimed he was fighting for his life, raw body cam audio caught Fanone laughing with fellow officers, joking about "stolen" equipment, and bragging about hurting protesters.





The media created a hero out of thin air to destroy the lives of innocent Americans. It’s time to expose the perjury, dismantle the narrative, and demand accountability.





Watch the footage. Share the truth. Stop the hate.





#J6Truth #MediaLies #StopHate





📺 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynOIf1y72uI





📺 https://rumble.com/v780tz0-decoded-the-fanone-miller-deception-exposing-j6-stolen-valor-and-media-lies.html





𝕏 https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/2040161624410206695