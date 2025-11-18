Response to John17apologetics: Romans 8:29-30 & God's Decrees - Calvinism vs Arminianism

This is my second response to Nick Craig's series against Calvinism, focusing on Romans 8:29-30 and the nature of individual vs. corporate election. After reconsidering Nick's objections to the prophetic past interpretation, I explore what Paul's golden chain of redemption actually teaches us about predestination.





In this video, I examine:

- Romans 8:29-30 in its surrounding context (Romans 8:16-34)

- The distinction between children of God and children of the flesh in Romans 8-11

- Individual election vs. corporate election for Jewish believers

- God's revealed will (resistible) vs. God's decreed will (irresistible)

- The "many are called, few are chosen" wedding parable in Matthew 22

- Why II Timothy 1:9 applies to both Jews and Gentiles

- John 6:39-40 and those given to Christ by the Father

- Why God doesn't decree to save everyone - the display of His full glory





Scripture References:

Romans 8:16-34, Romans 9:1-8, Romans 11:26, Ephesians 3:8-11, II Timothy 1:9, John 6:39-40, John 3:3, Matthew 22:1-14, Acts 16:1, Ezekiel 33:11