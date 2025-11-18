Response to John17apologetics: Romans 8:29-30 & God's Decrees - Calvinism vs Arminianism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my second response to Nick Craig's series against Calvinism, focusing on Romans 8:29-30 and the nature of individual vs. corporate election. After reconsidering Nick's objections to the prophetic past interpretation, I explore what Paul's golden chain of redemption actually teaches us about predestination.
In this video, I examine:
- Romans 8:29-30 in its surrounding context (Romans 8:16-34)
- The distinction between children of God and children of the flesh in Romans 8-11
- Individual election vs. corporate election for Jewish believers
- God's revealed will (resistible) vs. God's decreed will (irresistible)
- The "many are called, few are chosen" wedding parable in Matthew 22
- Why II Timothy 1:9 applies to both Jews and Gentiles
- John 6:39-40 and those given to Christ by the Father
- Why God doesn't decree to save everyone - the display of His full glory
🔗 LINKS:
Nick's Series (John17apologetics): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL25L9RNJku6dZEfbF57Ee4Qm0A6rO7zfM&si=mwOFMxm7YUzQkRzC
John17apologetics Channel: https://youtube.com/@john17apologetics
My Previous Response: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/c568f298-c02e-408e-b42e-f1d838ddcf71
My Website: https://Str8Bible.com
Scripture References:
Romans 8:16-34, Romans 9:1-8, Romans 11:26, Ephesians 3:8-11, II Timothy 1:9, John 6:39-40, John 3:3, Matthew 22:1-14, Acts 16:1, Ezekiel 33:11