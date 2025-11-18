BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Response to John17apologetics: Romans 8:29-30 & God's Decrees - Calvinism vs Arminianism
Str8Bible
Str8Bible
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago

This is my second response to Nick Craig's series against Calvinism, focusing on Romans 8:29-30 and the nature of individual vs. corporate election. After reconsidering Nick's objections to the prophetic past interpretation, I explore what Paul's golden chain of redemption actually teaches us about predestination.


In this video, I examine:

- Romans 8:29-30 in its surrounding context (Romans 8:16-34)

- The distinction between children of God and children of the flesh in Romans 8-11

- Individual election vs. corporate election for Jewish believers

- God's revealed will (resistible) vs. God's decreed will (irresistible)

- The "many are called, few are chosen" wedding parable in Matthew 22

- Why II Timothy 1:9 applies to both Jews and Gentiles

- John 6:39-40 and those given to Christ by the Father

- Why God doesn't decree to save everyone - the display of His full glory


🔗 LINKS:

Nick's Series (John17apologetics): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL25L9RNJku6dZEfbF57Ee4Qm0A6rO7zfM&si=mwOFMxm7YUzQkRzC

John17apologetics Channel: https://youtube.com/@john17apologetics

My Previous Response: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/c568f298-c02e-408e-b42e-f1d838ddcf71

My Website: https://Str8Bible.com


Scripture References:

Romans 8:16-34, Romans 9:1-8, Romans 11:26, Ephesians 3:8-11, II Timothy 1:9, John 6:39-40, John 3:3, Matthew 22:1-14, Acts 16:1, Ezekiel 33:11

Keywords
theologypredestinationcalvinismbiblestudyarminianismromans8christiandebateindividualelectionirresistiblegrace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy