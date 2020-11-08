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Crimes against Humanity, MUST WATCH !!
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177 views • November 08, 2020
Youtube removed this video. BUT I did manage to download it from the Post from Minds.com
Crimes against Humanity
MUST WATCH !! Please share!
This Needs to go viral!
Covid-19 is not a Pandemic !
Top Lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Those Responsible for the Corona Fraud Scandal Must Be Criminally Prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity
According to top lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich,
“Those responsible for [the corona fraud scandal] must be criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity and sued for civil damages.”
“On a political level, everything must be done to make sure that no one will ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.”
Sorce:
https://redpilluniversity.org/2020/10/06/crimes-against-humanity-a-class-action-suit-against-health-authorities/
Crimes against Humanity
MUST WATCH !! Please share!
This Needs to go viral!
Covid-19 is not a Pandemic !
Top Lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Those Responsible for the Corona Fraud Scandal Must Be Criminally Prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity
According to top lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich,
“Those responsible for [the corona fraud scandal] must be criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity and sued for civil damages.”
“On a political level, everything must be done to make sure that no one will ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.”
Sorce:
https://redpilluniversity.org/2020/10/06/crimes-against-humanity-a-class-action-suit-against-health-authorities/
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