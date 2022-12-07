Santa Claus vs. Saint Nicholas Dr Taylor Marshall

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Dec 6, 2022

Original podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMDY4sdMp9U&t=624s





Please Like this video with Thumbs Up Button 👍🏻 and Share this video on Facebook using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.





Taylor Marshall's book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X





Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k





Take Dr. Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7P-d43tBAc



