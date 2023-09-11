Guerilla Mail: The best Burner Email service until proven wrong!

Features:

- No signup nor registration;

- Free;

- Unlimited disposable email address that never expire;

- Receive emails;

- "Compose": write and send emails;

- 1 hour inbox history.



Still, you have to be conscious about the fact that the originating IP address, your IP address if you are not using a VPN, will be included in the email header!



