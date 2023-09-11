Guerilla Mail: The best Burner Email service until proven wrong!

Features:
- No signup nor registration;
- Free;
- Unlimited disposable email address that never expire;
- Receive emails;
- "Compose": write and send emails;
- 1 hour inbox history.
Still, you have to be conscious about the fact that the originating IP address, your IP address if you are not using a VPN, will be included in the email header!
References:
- https://www.guerrillamail.com
- https://www.guerrillamail.com/GuerrillaMailAPI.html
- https://github.com/flashmob/go-guerrilla
