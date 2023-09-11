Create New Account
Guerilla Mail: The best Burner Email service until proven wrong!
GTWY Academy
Features:
  - No signup nor registration;
  - Free;
  - Unlimited disposable email address that never expire;
  - Receive emails;
  - "Compose": write and send emails;
  - 1 hour inbox history.

Still, you have to be conscious about the fact that the originating IP address, your IP address if you are not using a VPN, will be included in the email header!

References:
  - https://www.guerrillamail.com
  - https://www.guerrillamail.com/GuerrillaMailAPI.html
  - https://github.com/flashmob/go-guerrilla

Keywords
freedomcensorshipprivacysurvivalmoneyvpnlinuxsearch engineanonymityencryptionbrowsercryptosmass surveillancemonerowalletfree internethigh-technologyburner emailanti-spam

