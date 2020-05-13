© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Second Plandemic Exercise Planned by Sep 2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
298 views • May 13, 2020
Jeff Berwick talks about a WHO document "A WORLD AT RISK". A report on global preparedness for health emergencies. They list progress indicators they plan to complete by Sep 2020. "The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least TWO system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a LETHAL respiratory pathogen". PAGE 39 of document: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.