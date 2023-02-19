Mountain of The Family

Family can either bless or curse us. As God and man grew misaligned, so did the family, to the point where most parents have given schools and the media responsibility for molding their children's minds. This means the dominating impact on children and youth is the culture's powers and principalities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.