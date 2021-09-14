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RFB: They Played Us, and Still Are. Ticktock #mandatoryiscoming [13.09.2021]
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122 views • September 14, 2021
Any questions? Connect the fucking Dots...
Sick Satanic Pervert Pedophilia promoting LGBTQA+ Agenda - 'We comming for your Kids'
Still evolving LGBT -> LGBTQ+ -> LGBTIQA+ -> LGBTQIA2S+ -> LGBTQQIP2SAA+
https://kidshelpphone.ca/get-info/lgbtq2s-what-does-it-mean/
LGBTQ+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer/questioning, with the plus sign signifying a desire to be inclusive.
LGTBQIA2S+ is an acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Two-Spirit, and the countless affirmative ways in which people choose to self-identify.
LGBTQQIP2SAA stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit (2S), androgynous and asexual.
LGBTQ2S+: What does it mean? - Kids Help Phone
LGBTQ2S+ is an acronym that stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, Two-Spirit and additional sexual orientations and gender identities. Here, Kids Help Phone shares information about sexual orientations, gender identities and commonly used terms to better understand yourself and those around you. This page is for anyone, however you identify.
https://kidshelpphone.ca/get-info/lgbtq2s-what-does-it-mean/
https://www.richiefromboston.tv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9?&;sunset=lbrytv
https://www.brandnewtube.com/@RichieFromBoston
https://twitter.com/NULOOKREFINISH
RichieFromBoston
41130 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gCrBCuEIEkNs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
Sick Satanic Pervert Pedophilia promoting LGBTQA+ Agenda - 'We comming for your Kids'
Still evolving LGBT -> LGBTQ+ -> LGBTIQA+ -> LGBTQIA2S+ -> LGBTQQIP2SAA+
https://kidshelpphone.ca/get-info/lgbtq2s-what-does-it-mean/
LGBTQ+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer/questioning, with the plus sign signifying a desire to be inclusive.
LGTBQIA2S+ is an acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Two-Spirit, and the countless affirmative ways in which people choose to self-identify.
LGBTQQIP2SAA stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit (2S), androgynous and asexual.
LGBTQ2S+: What does it mean? - Kids Help Phone
LGBTQ2S+ is an acronym that stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, Two-Spirit and additional sexual orientations and gender identities. Here, Kids Help Phone shares information about sexual orientations, gender identities and commonly used terms to better understand yourself and those around you. This page is for anyone, however you identify.
https://kidshelpphone.ca/get-info/lgbtq2s-what-does-it-mean/
https://www.richiefromboston.tv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9?&;sunset=lbrytv
https://www.brandnewtube.com/@RichieFromBoston
https://twitter.com/NULOOKREFINISH
RichieFromBoston
41130 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gCrBCuEIEkNs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
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