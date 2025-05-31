CTP (20250705 S3E107) Remembering Freedoms Beyond 4thOfJuly 2025 Part2 BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We delve even deeper (for this 2nd week in a row) into the ongoing battle for America's constitutional freedoms and the importance of active civic engagement beyond symbolic holiday celebrations. The continuous erosion of our rights demands more than online complaints—it requires tangible action from citizens willing to defend the republic our founders established.
• Examining recent Supreme Court decisions on free speech and affirmative action that should have been settled by previous rulings
• Clarifying the political spectrum with anarchy (no government) on the far right and totalitarianism on the far left
• Emphasizing Reagan's warning that "freedom is but one generation away from extinction"