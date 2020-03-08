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A reason why your spirit may not grow
God is the boss
God is the boss
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24 views • March 08, 2020
Do you have enough faith in God to do things God's way? Are you willing to let go of your biases and hear God speak? This video explores the power of surrender - otherwise known as the "Let go and let God" or forsake-all principle. The best way for God to test your faith is to ask you to let go of something so he can give it back to you in a better way, His way.

This video also explores the principle of true prayer and organisational growth. If we are not growing significantly in numbers but we are staying true to Christ, maybe God doesn't want us to grow. Are you willing to be a failure in the eyes of the world in order to be a success in God's eyes?

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.


If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

Sound Bible
Cha Ching Register
Muska666
Attribution 3.0
http://soundbible.com

TD Jakes Mind Your Power
Bishop T.D.Jakes with The Potter's Touch
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...

Sterven om te leven (2) – Joyce Meyer
Met Jezus in je dagelijks leven Joyce Meyer Ministries Nederlands
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...

Joel Osteen -Loving Unconditionally -GraceTown TV
GraceTown TV
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...

Man walking green screen royalty free
cool green studio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehyd1...

ToBeDaniel
Lakewood Church worship, in 2013
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Megachu...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Cliff
Sudane Famine
https://www.flickr.com/photos/nostri-...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
trumpgodholy spiritjesusworldchristianpowerchinafaithevidencewhyreasonsgrowthcoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy