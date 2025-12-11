BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin is pleased with the dynamic of Special Military Operation on all fronts
❗️Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin is pleased with the dynamic of special military operation on all fronts. 💪🇷🇺

@AussieCossack

Adding, what was discussed:

The Russian Armed Forces have expanded their control over territories in the Sumy region and south of Volchansk in the Kharkov region - Gerasimov

The Russian army liberated Seversk , Gerasimov stated in a report to Putin.

The main points of Gerasimov's report:

➡️In the "North" zone, the main efforts are focused on deepening the security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions.

➡️The Russian army liberated Kucherovka and Kurilovka, as well as Seversk.

➡️The "West" group of troops continues combat operations on the left bank of the Oskol River.

➡️Forty-five percent of buildings in Konstantinovka are under the control of Russian military forces.

➡️Units of the "South" group of troops are advancing with fighting in the populated area of Konstantinovka

Also:  Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Kremlin reported.

During the conversation, the Russian leader expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reaffirmed his support for the Maduro government's policies.

Adding:

Zelensky is still against the peace agreement clause on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the entire territory of Donbas.

"Ukraine's position on Donbas remains unchanged – 'we stand where we stand'," he said.

"Will Ukraine agree to a 'free economic zone' in the Donetsk region? The people of Ukraine will answer this question," Zelensky added

"The American side sees that Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from the territory of Donbass, and the compromise seems to be that Russian troops do not enter this territory of Donbass. Who will govern this territory, which they now call a 'free economic zone' or a 'demilitarized zone', they don't know. This is roughly how the compromise vision of the United States of America looks like now," he stated.

Zelensky says the question of surrendering territory to Russia “must be decided by a referendum.”

“Whether elections or a referendum, the Ukrainian population must decide,” he said.

