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Dr. Pierre Gilbert-Speech from 1995 - Globalist Tyranny, Freemasons,Zombies&Magnetic Vaccines
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600 views • June 05, 2021
MIRRORED from Tim Truth
Please note : English Translation is not the best but was done to best ability so English speaking audience could understand this long speech.
Canadian Theology Professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert During a Lecture in 1995 Warned of a Coming Mandatory Vaccine Containing Liquid Crystals that, When Exposed to Magnetic Frequencies, Turn Vaccine Recipients into “Zombies.”
by Jack Metir, https://survivalblog.science.blog/
In a 2016 experiment, synthesized proteins were inserted into a VIRUS, where they were injected into brains of mice to ultimately control the reward/motivation centers of brain using magnetic fields. A theology professor in 1995 warned of mandatory vaccines containing magnetized particles that would turn recipients “into zombies.” Scientists developed a new method of controlling certain nerve cells of the brain to manipulate behaviors — and it’s delivered via viral injection.
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In 2016, researchers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville genetically engineered a magnetized protein, called Magneto, which is inserted into a virus that’s injected into an animal’s brain to manipulate neural activity under the remote influence of magnetic fields….
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Neuroscientist Steve Ramirez of Harvard University, left, who uses optogenetics to manipulate memories in the brains of mice, says the mind control study is “badass”.
–
“Previous attempts [using magnets to control neuronal activity] needed multiple components for the system to work – injecting magnetic particles, injecting a virus that expresses a heat-sensitive channel, [or] head-fixing the animal so that a coil could induce changes in magnetism,” he explains. “The problem with having a multi-component system is that there’s so much room for each individual piece to break down.”
–
This remarkable study is notable given anecdotally reported strange side effects with the COVID-19 vaccine involving magnetism.
–
It’s also worth pointing out that Canadian theology professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert (above) during a lecture in 1995 warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients into “zombies.”
–
“In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields,” Gilbert said. “What will follow is a contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections.”
–
“This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory,” he continued. “And these vaccines will make possible to control people.”
–
“The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.” “And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie.” “Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of Rwanda,” he added, suggesting this technology was behind the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Please note : English Translation is not the best but was done to best ability so English speaking audience could understand this long speech.
Canadian Theology Professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert During a Lecture in 1995 Warned of a Coming Mandatory Vaccine Containing Liquid Crystals that, When Exposed to Magnetic Frequencies, Turn Vaccine Recipients into “Zombies.”
by Jack Metir, https://survivalblog.science.blog/
In a 2016 experiment, synthesized proteins were inserted into a VIRUS, where they were injected into brains of mice to ultimately control the reward/motivation centers of brain using magnetic fields. A theology professor in 1995 warned of mandatory vaccines containing magnetized particles that would turn recipients “into zombies.” Scientists developed a new method of controlling certain nerve cells of the brain to manipulate behaviors — and it’s delivered via viral injection.
–
In 2016, researchers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville genetically engineered a magnetized protein, called Magneto, which is inserted into a virus that’s injected into an animal’s brain to manipulate neural activity under the remote influence of magnetic fields….
–
Neuroscientist Steve Ramirez of Harvard University, left, who uses optogenetics to manipulate memories in the brains of mice, says the mind control study is “badass”.
–
“Previous attempts [using magnets to control neuronal activity] needed multiple components for the system to work – injecting magnetic particles, injecting a virus that expresses a heat-sensitive channel, [or] head-fixing the animal so that a coil could induce changes in magnetism,” he explains. “The problem with having a multi-component system is that there’s so much room for each individual piece to break down.”
–
This remarkable study is notable given anecdotally reported strange side effects with the COVID-19 vaccine involving magnetism.
–
It’s also worth pointing out that Canadian theology professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert (above) during a lecture in 1995 warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients into “zombies.”
–
“In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields,” Gilbert said. “What will follow is a contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections.”
–
“This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory,” he continued. “And these vaccines will make possible to control people.”
–
“The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.” “And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie.” “Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of Rwanda,” he added, suggesting this technology was behind the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
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