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Beyond the Mountain - FaceBook Live Shabbat April 18, 2020
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3 views • May 11, 2020
First we have Passover 2020 recap, then we start our series dealing with the Assembles in Revelation Chapter 2 & 3. We look at the Assembly of Ephesus & how this Assembly relates to the unloving spirit.
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