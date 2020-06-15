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Qatsi (2002) Naqoyqatsi - Life as war (Guerra como forma de vida) by Godfrey Reggio (2020,6,14)
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1 view • June 15, 2020
👀 Souza, Marcos Antonio
☎ (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP
@ ✒️[email protected]
Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)
Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Tráfego,Tecnologia,Motivação)
Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário
📡
http://inglesnocafe.com.br/
http://inglescomcafe.com.br/
http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcosantoniodesouza
http://lattes.cnpq.br/1659331112721383
https://www.facebook.com/marcosouzantonio
https://www.instagram.com/marcos.antonio.de.souza
🔥🌎
Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)
October 12, 1960
Alvarez Machado 437 Street
-------------- ✔
Thanks for watching ! Have a nice day
Obrigado por assistir ! Tenha um excelente dia
✍✍✍✍✍✍✍✍
Souza, Marcos Antonio (55 11) 97318~6929
🎼♫♪🎺🎻
well done!
Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition ⚰️
The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is bad
The leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and Security
The flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷
Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳🎯
🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓
VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)
Plataforma/Platform: bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/marcossouza/
👀🔥♟️
Plataforma/Platform: youTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/lookOutbyMarcosAntonioSouza
👀🔥🎲
Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/4948919d-8bab-4769-9ca8-334ef5a8182a
🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓
I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only
🌎📽️
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
🎯🎺♟️🎲
Estes vídeos não são de minha autoria, caso não queira o seu vídeo em meu canal, me avise para remover o mais rápido possível, por favor, não denuncie :)
⚖️
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
------------------ 💉📚
Other Point view, Outro Ponto de vista
Agreement is not necessary, thinking for one´s self is
------------ 🎯
Qatsi (2002) Naqoyqatsi - Life as war (Guerra como forma de vida)
Gender: Documentary
Director and Writers: Godfrey Reggio
-
In this cinematic concert, mesmerizing images are plucked from everyday reality, then visually altered with state-of-the-art digital techniques. The result is a chronicle of the shift from a world organized by the principles of nature to one dominated by technology, the synthetic and the virtual. Extremes of intimacy and spectacle, tragedy and hope fuse in a tidal wave of visuals and music, giving rise to a unique, artistic experience that reflects the vision of a brave new globalized world. Written by Sujit R. Varma
------------
Qatsi (1983) Koyaanisqatsi - Life out of balance ~ Vida fora de equilíbrio by
-
Gender: Documentary
Director: Godfrey Reggio
Writers: Ron Fricke, Godfrey Reggio
--
A collection of expertly photographed phenomena with no conventional plot. The footage focuses on nature, humanity and the relationship between them
-
This experimental film looks at the world and more specifically the effect man has had on the landscape and the environment. Without narration, the film shows the world in a pristine condition and untouched: blue skies, beautiful landscapes and endless vistas. The man-made world is much less appealing. Essentially a montage using a variety of film techniques to provide a visually stunning montage of images. Written by garykmcd
--------------------------
Qatsi (1988) Powaqqatsi - Life in transformation (Vida em transformação)
Gender: Documentary
Director: Godfrey Reggio
Script: Godfrey Reggio, Ken Richards
Producer: Godfrey Reggio, Mel Lawrence, Lawrence Taub
Music: Philip Glass
-
An exploration of technologically developing nations and the effect the transition to Western-style modernization has had on them
--------------------
Qatsi = Vida
Koyaanisqatsi (1983): Life out of balance
Powaqqatsi (1988): Life in transformation
Naqoyqatsi (2002): Life as war
------------------
☎ (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP
@ ✒️[email protected]
Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)
Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Tráfego,Tecnologia,Motivação)
Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário
📡
http://inglesnocafe.com.br/
http://inglescomcafe.com.br/
http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcosantoniodesouza
http://lattes.cnpq.br/1659331112721383
https://www.facebook.com/marcosouzantonio
https://www.instagram.com/marcos.antonio.de.souza
🔥🌎
Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)
October 12, 1960
Alvarez Machado 437 Street
-------------- ✔
Thanks for watching ! Have a nice day
Obrigado por assistir ! Tenha um excelente dia
✍✍✍✍✍✍✍✍
Souza, Marcos Antonio (55 11) 97318~6929
🎼♫♪🎺🎻
well done!
Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition ⚰️
The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is bad
The leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and Security
The flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷
Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳🎯
🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓
VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)
Plataforma/Platform: bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/marcossouza/
👀🔥♟️
Plataforma/Platform: youTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/lookOutbyMarcosAntonioSouza
👀🔥🎲
Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/4948919d-8bab-4769-9ca8-334ef5a8182a
🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓
I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only
🌎📽️
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
🎯🎺♟️🎲
Estes vídeos não são de minha autoria, caso não queira o seu vídeo em meu canal, me avise para remover o mais rápido possível, por favor, não denuncie :)
⚖️
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
------------------ 💉📚
Other Point view, Outro Ponto de vista
Agreement is not necessary, thinking for one´s self is
------------ 🎯
Qatsi (2002) Naqoyqatsi - Life as war (Guerra como forma de vida)
Gender: Documentary
Director and Writers: Godfrey Reggio
-
In this cinematic concert, mesmerizing images are plucked from everyday reality, then visually altered with state-of-the-art digital techniques. The result is a chronicle of the shift from a world organized by the principles of nature to one dominated by technology, the synthetic and the virtual. Extremes of intimacy and spectacle, tragedy and hope fuse in a tidal wave of visuals and music, giving rise to a unique, artistic experience that reflects the vision of a brave new globalized world. Written by Sujit R. Varma
------------
Qatsi (1983) Koyaanisqatsi - Life out of balance ~ Vida fora de equilíbrio by
-
Gender: Documentary
Director: Godfrey Reggio
Writers: Ron Fricke, Godfrey Reggio
--
A collection of expertly photographed phenomena with no conventional plot. The footage focuses on nature, humanity and the relationship between them
-
This experimental film looks at the world and more specifically the effect man has had on the landscape and the environment. Without narration, the film shows the world in a pristine condition and untouched: blue skies, beautiful landscapes and endless vistas. The man-made world is much less appealing. Essentially a montage using a variety of film techniques to provide a visually stunning montage of images. Written by garykmcd
--------------------------
Qatsi (1988) Powaqqatsi - Life in transformation (Vida em transformação)
Gender: Documentary
Director: Godfrey Reggio
Script: Godfrey Reggio, Ken Richards
Producer: Godfrey Reggio, Mel Lawrence, Lawrence Taub
Music: Philip Glass
-
An exploration of technologically developing nations and the effect the transition to Western-style modernization has had on them
--------------------
Qatsi = Vida
Koyaanisqatsi (1983): Life out of balance
Powaqqatsi (1988): Life in transformation
Naqoyqatsi (2002): Life as war
------------------
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