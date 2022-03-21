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THE TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7) -- AND THE 5G.
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311 views • March 21, 2022
TOPOLIS #ARTIKEL7 #THE-TROJAN-NANOBOT
tangentopolis feat. ARTIKEL 7 Report
==========
(world orders review)
==========
The Trojan NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
[share] https://www.bitchute.com/video/m6HS4Q30SIlm/
==========
the excellent Artikel 7 channel is back. Now deleted by the screw tube bankster's bolsheviks. Only 250 subs here on bitchute...unbelievable! Please consider getting over there and sub to this great producer. Like share and support! @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/artikel7/
==========
* US-GOV - GENOCIDAL PLOT - NANO TECH - FLU - CELL - 5G - CHEMTRAILS (VAXXX) ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANJXQ5V8kbpo/
----------------
NANO DOMESTIC QUELL & CORONA-VIRUS PLANDEMIC SCRIPT ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QzGVwHMbddbN/
==========
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS) Magnetism, Nanoparticles, Graphene, Vaxxines; Depopulation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS) [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS) [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
DA VAXXINATORS (BUILDING BACK BETTERS) [PrØfü$a PrØpheT$ BLAST MIX]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YGzTD0VL3gOI/
COVIDIOCRACY vs HUMANITY (BITS n BITES 01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSz39QCCTuDE/
"NOVAVAX" [A 'SAFE' ALTERNATIVE to Pfizer, Moderna... Really?]
('MAD-COW-PRIONS' wt Dr. Jane Ruby)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OpHpQQNjXq51/
SMASH The GLOBO-FASCIST-MEDICAL ORDER! (Russ Brown Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cJCab9hd55Jg/
('ACT' LIKE YOU'VE GOT IT!) Hypnotist REVEALS
Government's (SHEEPLE) MIND CONTROL TACTICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/regu9nbvqfLl/
5G Was For The Vaxxinated + The Globalist Puppet Show (RB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXhOZhQw2rwB/
62% Of VAXXED Could DIE Within 3 YEARS (Study) + Anti-Lockdown; We Will NOT Surrender! (RB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRwvxT8yE09n/
ROTHSCHILD'S TOOLS OF DESTRUCTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGeK8rtSdjLw/
(Reiner Fuellmich; Virginie de Araujo) FRANCE UNDER [COVID BANKSTER] DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIeb3B5dE1RN/
Michel Chossudovsky [Global Research] (La Quinta Columna Interview in English)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsMHPUcvWqt0/
MIRROR PROJECT (2020-21) REPORTS [DOCUMENTARY] 'WW3 PLANDEMIC AGENDA'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgGa0bwGSQtf/
PHYSIOLOGICAL 'SALINE' CONTAINING 'GRAPHENE' + (rGO) CAN BE IDENTIFIED THROUGH 'BLOOD TESTS' https://www.bitchute.com/video/1iC5AmJdrpEm/
CORONA 'VIRUS', AGENDA-2030 & THE WORLD FOOD CONTROL AGENDAS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaUbCjYApd0L/
C(o)vid & THE GREAT RE:SET (Pandemics, Palantir and the Digital Iron Curtain Control Mesh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRuOgpirfNAx/
2nd TEAM 'CONFIRMS GRAPHENE' in 'COVID VAXXX' (La Quinta Columna, Dr. Kalcker UPDATE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3NmtetOkXas/
ON THE "ANTIOXIDANTS" THAT "DEGRADE" GRAPHENE OXIDE [GRAPHENE IN DA VAXXX +]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMtDgvItC8g/
('ACT' LIKE YOU'VE GOT IT!) Hypnotist REVEALS Government's (SHEEPLE) MIND CONTROL TACTICS https://www.bitchute.com/video/regu9nbvqfLl/
Another GRAPHENE CORONAVIRUS PATENT Found + BIG PHARMA MAFIA Murders Haiti President?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WOnfz7YpvAXZ/
C(o)vid & THE GREAT RE:SET (Pandemics, Palantir and the Digital Iron Curtain Control Mesh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRuOgpirfNAx/
VAXXINE VAMPIRES & THE PATHOGENIC PRIMING OF THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Av34tWuXHThy/
CROWN, CORONA, CORPORATION & THE DEEPER MEANING (ShakingMyHead)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qBK5YEL4I0Ab/
SYNTHETIC SPIKE PROTEIN Affects Every Cell (Critically Thinking) Dr. Lee Merritt; Dr. Larry Palevsky
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFgTnv9EsiM6/
COVID JAB CAUSES HUGE INJURY & DEATH (Prof. Dolores Cahill, July 6th, 2021 UPDATE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EM5a2NIXF2P/
============
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
tangentopolis feat. ARTIKEL 7 Report
==========
(world orders review)
==========
The Trojan NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
[share] https://www.bitchute.com/video/m6HS4Q30SIlm/
==========
the excellent Artikel 7 channel is back. Now deleted by the screw tube bankster's bolsheviks. Only 250 subs here on bitchute...unbelievable! Please consider getting over there and sub to this great producer. Like share and support! @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/artikel7/
==========
* US-GOV - GENOCIDAL PLOT - NANO TECH - FLU - CELL - 5G - CHEMTRAILS (VAXXX) ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANJXQ5V8kbpo/
----------------
NANO DOMESTIC QUELL & CORONA-VIRUS PLANDEMIC SCRIPT ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QzGVwHMbddbN/
==========
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS) Magnetism, Nanoparticles, Graphene, Vaxxines; Depopulation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS) [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS) [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
DA VAXXINATORS (BUILDING BACK BETTERS) [PrØfü$a PrØpheT$ BLAST MIX]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YGzTD0VL3gOI/
COVIDIOCRACY vs HUMANITY (BITS n BITES 01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSz39QCCTuDE/
"NOVAVAX" [A 'SAFE' ALTERNATIVE to Pfizer, Moderna... Really?]
('MAD-COW-PRIONS' wt Dr. Jane Ruby)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OpHpQQNjXq51/
SMASH The GLOBO-FASCIST-MEDICAL ORDER! (Russ Brown Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cJCab9hd55Jg/
('ACT' LIKE YOU'VE GOT IT!) Hypnotist REVEALS
Government's (SHEEPLE) MIND CONTROL TACTICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/regu9nbvqfLl/
5G Was For The Vaxxinated + The Globalist Puppet Show (RB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXhOZhQw2rwB/
62% Of VAXXED Could DIE Within 3 YEARS (Study) + Anti-Lockdown; We Will NOT Surrender! (RB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRwvxT8yE09n/
ROTHSCHILD'S TOOLS OF DESTRUCTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGeK8rtSdjLw/
(Reiner Fuellmich; Virginie de Araujo) FRANCE UNDER [COVID BANKSTER] DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIeb3B5dE1RN/
Michel Chossudovsky [Global Research] (La Quinta Columna Interview in English)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsMHPUcvWqt0/
MIRROR PROJECT (2020-21) REPORTS [DOCUMENTARY] 'WW3 PLANDEMIC AGENDA'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgGa0bwGSQtf/
PHYSIOLOGICAL 'SALINE' CONTAINING 'GRAPHENE' + (rGO) CAN BE IDENTIFIED THROUGH 'BLOOD TESTS' https://www.bitchute.com/video/1iC5AmJdrpEm/
CORONA 'VIRUS', AGENDA-2030 & THE WORLD FOOD CONTROL AGENDAS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaUbCjYApd0L/
C(o)vid & THE GREAT RE:SET (Pandemics, Palantir and the Digital Iron Curtain Control Mesh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRuOgpirfNAx/
2nd TEAM 'CONFIRMS GRAPHENE' in 'COVID VAXXX' (La Quinta Columna, Dr. Kalcker UPDATE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3NmtetOkXas/
ON THE "ANTIOXIDANTS" THAT "DEGRADE" GRAPHENE OXIDE [GRAPHENE IN DA VAXXX +]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMtDgvItC8g/
('ACT' LIKE YOU'VE GOT IT!) Hypnotist REVEALS Government's (SHEEPLE) MIND CONTROL TACTICS https://www.bitchute.com/video/regu9nbvqfLl/
Another GRAPHENE CORONAVIRUS PATENT Found + BIG PHARMA MAFIA Murders Haiti President?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WOnfz7YpvAXZ/
C(o)vid & THE GREAT RE:SET (Pandemics, Palantir and the Digital Iron Curtain Control Mesh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRuOgpirfNAx/
VAXXINE VAMPIRES & THE PATHOGENIC PRIMING OF THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Av34tWuXHThy/
CROWN, CORONA, CORPORATION & THE DEEPER MEANING (ShakingMyHead)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qBK5YEL4I0Ab/
SYNTHETIC SPIKE PROTEIN Affects Every Cell (Critically Thinking) Dr. Lee Merritt; Dr. Larry Palevsky
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFgTnv9EsiM6/
COVID JAB CAUSES HUGE INJURY & DEATH (Prof. Dolores Cahill, July 6th, 2021 UPDATE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EM5a2NIXF2P/
============
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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