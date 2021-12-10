© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Science Non-Fiction of Nukes | Live From The Lair
Follow
1
Share
Report
299 views • December 10, 2021
We’re closer to a nuclear exchange than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and we have the weakest President in American history
#LiveFromTheLair #NoNukes #Ukraine
If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!
Members get early access as well as exclusive livestreams every other Thursday!
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You’ll find links to our SubscribeStar, Locals, and Patreon!
Get merchandise here! https://merch.streamelements.com/redonkulaspopp
Brought to you by Von Goble’s “The Cure”
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DXKR9SC/
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
For a complete list of all channels where you can find Redonkulas content, go to:
https://www.Redonkulas.com/channels
And be sure to tune in for Grunt Speak Live!
Mondays and Wednesdays at 12pm Eastern
Tuesdays at 8pm Eastern
And Thursdays exclusively for supporters!
Sources
Washington Compost Propaganda
https://archive.vn/Nhlm9
Nuclear Testing Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXX-1MIMr2E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSbxoRDhtqU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5U6j7WEMNA
#LiveFromTheLair #NoNukes #Ukraine
If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!
Members get early access as well as exclusive livestreams every other Thursday!
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You’ll find links to our SubscribeStar, Locals, and Patreon!
Get merchandise here! https://merch.streamelements.com/redonkulaspopp
Brought to you by Von Goble’s “The Cure”
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DXKR9SC/
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
For a complete list of all channels where you can find Redonkulas content, go to:
https://www.Redonkulas.com/channels
And be sure to tune in for Grunt Speak Live!
Mondays and Wednesdays at 12pm Eastern
Tuesdays at 8pm Eastern
And Thursdays exclusively for supporters!
Sources
Washington Compost Propaganda
https://archive.vn/Nhlm9
Nuclear Testing Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXX-1MIMr2E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSbxoRDhtqU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5U6j7WEMNA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.