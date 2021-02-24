© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RollPros' Commercial Joint Rolling Machine
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 24, 2021
Rolling is incredibly laborious & time consuming, requiring skill & patience. The Blackbird from RollPros is an automated commercial joint rolling machine, which eliminates hand-rolled production constraints, producing 750 hemp or cannabis joints per hour.
Quality and consistency has been a problem in the cannabis industry, and prerolls have limited production because they are extremely time consuming to produce. Joints are not easy to roll, but a preroll's shape does not produce an ideal draw, resulting in an inferior experience compared to a cylindrical joint.
RollPros provides clients an opportunity to display compelling, professionally designed and accessible customized brands. The Blackbird has the capacity to create national brands with differentiated products at economies of scale, resulting in reasonable prices for consumers.
Joints (and blunts) are in strong demand both in MMJ and regulated adult-use states. Customers seeking strain specific options are still under-served. An opportunity has grown for top-shelf organic, strain-specific products for more discerning and sophisticated costumers. The Blackbird is the solution to that opportunity, allowing small business to reallocate their human capital to focus on selling more joints while growing a national brand.
Show Notes:
RollPros
https://www.rollpros.com
Guest:
Kyle Loukes, Founder & CEO, RollPros
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kyleloucks/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 659 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Quality and consistency has been a problem in the cannabis industry, and prerolls have limited production because they are extremely time consuming to produce. Joints are not easy to roll, but a preroll's shape does not produce an ideal draw, resulting in an inferior experience compared to a cylindrical joint.
RollPros provides clients an opportunity to display compelling, professionally designed and accessible customized brands. The Blackbird has the capacity to create national brands with differentiated products at economies of scale, resulting in reasonable prices for consumers.
Joints (and blunts) are in strong demand both in MMJ and regulated adult-use states. Customers seeking strain specific options are still under-served. An opportunity has grown for top-shelf organic, strain-specific products for more discerning and sophisticated costumers. The Blackbird is the solution to that opportunity, allowing small business to reallocate their human capital to focus on selling more joints while growing a national brand.
Show Notes:
RollPros
https://www.rollpros.com
Guest:
Kyle Loukes, Founder & CEO, RollPros
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kyleloucks/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 659 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.