RollPros' Commercial Joint Rolling Machine

Rolling is incredibly laborious & time consuming, requiring skill & patience. The Blackbird from RollPros is an automated commercial joint rolling machine, which eliminates hand-rolled production constraints, producing 750 hemp or cannabis joints per hour.Quality and consistency has been a problem in the cannabis industry, and prerolls have limited production because they are extremely time consuming to produce. Joints are not easy to roll, but a preroll's shape does not produce an ideal draw, resulting in an inferior experience compared to a cylindrical joint.RollPros provides clients an opportunity to display compelling, professionally designed and accessible customized brands. The Blackbird has the capacity to create national brands with differentiated products at economies of scale, resulting in reasonable prices for consumers.Joints (and blunts) are in strong demand both in MMJ and regulated adult-use states. Customers seeking strain specific options are still under-served. An opportunity has grown for top-shelf organic, strain-specific products for more discerning and sophisticated costumers. The Blackbird is the solution to that opportunity, allowing small business to reallocate their human capital to focus on selling more joints while growing a national brand.Show Notes:RollProsGuest:Kyle Loukes, Founder & CEO, RollProsHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 659 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.