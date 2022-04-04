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End of the Republic: Protesting the Democratic Party to be Outlawed Ahead of Election
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280 views • April 04, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the latest news of the Jan. 6 Committee witch hunt and their attempt to criminalize their political opposition before the next big election.
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