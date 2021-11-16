We Are In A Permanent Emergency

The engineers of the Great Reset trojan horse system have documented the need to put civilization into a permanent emergency in order to slowly erode all freedoms. The Great Reset Build Back Better ruse can only move forward if the masses accept their serfdom to their new masters of Globalist indoctrination. In their arrogance, the brainiacs lurking in the halls of the United Nations are attempting to cycle through preparedness, response,recovery, and mitigation until the will of the people is broken. But it is far more likely to backfire on the hyper hubris creating policies that will only lead to the Globalist's demise. Among a myriad of reasons is one that is key. The elimination of first responders means no one is coming to help you. Which means you are on your own. Which builds independence and resilience.Bowne Report