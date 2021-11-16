© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are In A Permanent Emergency
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • November 16, 2021
The engineers of the Great Reset trojan horse system have documented the need to put civilization into a permanent emergency in order to slowly erode all freedoms. The Great Reset Build Back Better ruse can only move forward if the masses accept their serfdom to their new masters of Globalist indoctrination. In their arrogance, the brainiacs lurking in the halls of the United Nations are attempting to cycle through preparedness, response,recovery, and mitigation until the will of the people is broken. But it is far more likely to backfire on the hyper hubris creating policies that will only lead to the Globalist's demise. Among a myriad of reasons is one that is key. The elimination of first responders means no one is coming to help you. Which means you are on your own. Which builds independence and resilience.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.