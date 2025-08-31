BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bill Gates Declares the End of the Smartphone Era and Unveils Its Surprising Replacement: Electronic Tattoos
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1930 followers
139 views • 1 day ago

Bill Gates Declares the End of the Smartphone Era and Unveils Its Surprising Replacement: Electronic Tattoos


"Microsoft founder Bill Gates has suggested that smartphones could soon be obsolete, replaced by an entirely new kind of technology. Forget everything you know about handheld devices—Gates envisions a future where electronic tattoos become the new norm."


We've been talking about this stuff for a long time: https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire


And still do... just this week I presented Klaus Schwab's predictions from 2016 regarding 'Implantable Smart Phones' to a local community... then I saw this:


Links: 1 & 2


I've been working with local communities here to raise awareness for almost 3 years now.


People get overwhelmed, shocked and sometimes skeptical...


They eventually learn that everything we say is true. We're just ahead by a few years.


How do these electronic tattoos work?


It's all nanotech, particularly nanocarbon (yes, such as graphene).


