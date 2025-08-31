© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates Declares the End of the Smartphone Era and Unveils Its Surprising Replacement: Electronic Tattoos
"Microsoft founder Bill Gates has suggested that smartphones could soon be obsolete, replaced by an entirely new kind of technology. Forget everything you know about handheld devices—Gates envisions a future where electronic tattoos become the new norm."
We've been talking about this stuff for a long time: https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
And still do... just this week I presented Klaus Schwab's predictions from 2016 regarding 'Implantable Smart Phones' to a local community... then I saw this:
Links: 1 & 2
I've been working with local communities here to raise awareness for almost 3 years now.
People get overwhelmed, shocked and sometimes skeptical...
They eventually learn that everything we say is true. We're just ahead by a few years.
How do these electronic tattoos work?
It's all nanotech, particularly nanocarbon (yes, such as graphene).