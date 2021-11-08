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WHY PFIZER AND MODERNA CAN'T BE SUED FOR COVID VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS
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22 views • November 08, 2021
SO PEOPLE ARE GOING TO GET VACCINATED, BUT ANY SIDE EFFECTS YOU CAN NOT TAKE PFIZER OR MODERNA TO COURT, FORWARD INTO 2021 WE HAVE ALL BY NOW SEEN THE SIDE EFFECTS IT HAS DONE TO PEOPLE, THIS IS WHY PFIZER AND MODERNA CAN NOT BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE BECAUSE THEY ALREADY KNEW THE SIDE EFFECTS ALREADY, SO THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN BANKRUPT. WAKE UP PEOPLE
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