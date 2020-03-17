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Part B. Is salvation by grace or by works?
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3 views • March 17, 2020
This is the second of a three part series on the theological debate about grace vs works for salvation. Christians debate this topic ad nauseum, without resolution. Are we saved by grace alone, or do we need some kind of "holiness" in order to be made right with God. Jesus’ teachings may just be the key to resolving this.
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Watch Part A here: https://youtu.be/UsFlWph2sQ0
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- "Leprosy, plate LXX from Prince Albert Morrow, 1889" by http://wellcomeimages.org (https://goo.gl/xLyMul) CC BY 4.0
- "'The Wedding at Cana' by Nicolás Correa, 1693" by Nicolás Correa (https://goo.gl/3iihAI) PD-US
- "Go to church..." by The Pug Father (https://goo.gl/3gpPWG) CC BY 2.0
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- "Sierra Madre indian" by Carl S. Lumholtz (https://goo.gl/3Qhkhr) PD-US
- "Molnár Ábrahám kiköltözése 1850" by József Molnár (https://goo.gl/asXbN3) PD-US
- "The Good Samaritan (Delacroix 1849)" by Eugène Delacroix (https://goo.gl/OwuMWE) PD-US
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- "Murudeshwara Statue" by Thejas Panarkandy (https://goo.gl/1v1jCO) CC BY 2.0
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- "8-bit "failure" sound" by ProjectsU012 CC BY 3.0
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-"Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
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Non-profits and Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
Watch Part A here: https://youtu.be/UsFlWph2sQ0
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://dig.ccmixter.org/
- "peaceOut" by airtone CC BY 3.0
- "The Stars Look Different" (Ziggy_Stardust_Mix) by spinningmerkaba CC BY 3.0
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "Leprosy, plate LXX from Prince Albert Morrow, 1889" by http://wellcomeimages.org (https://goo.gl/xLyMul) CC BY 4.0
- "'The Wedding at Cana' by Nicolás Correa, 1693" by Nicolás Correa (https://goo.gl/3iihAI) PD-US
- "Go to church..." by The Pug Father (https://goo.gl/3gpPWG) CC BY 2.0
- "GutterPunksDecaturStreet2002" by Bart Everson / Editor B from New Orleans, Louisiana (https://goo.gl/cpMVUg) CC BY 2.0
- "Sierra Madre indian" by Carl S. Lumholtz (https://goo.gl/3Qhkhr) PD-US
- "Molnár Ábrahám kiköltözése 1850" by József Molnár (https://goo.gl/asXbN3) PD-US
- "The Good Samaritan (Delacroix 1849)" by Eugène Delacroix (https://goo.gl/OwuMWE) PD-US
https://www.flickr.com/
- "Murudeshwara Statue" by Thejas Panarkandy (https://goo.gl/1v1jCO) CC BY 2.0
SFX: https://freesound.org/
- "8-bit "failure" sound" by ProjectsU012 CC BY 3.0
- "Fireball Cast 1" by LiamG_SFX CC BY 3.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
-"Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
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