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Valentine's Day Lupercalia History ~ The More You Know!
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14 views • January 30, 2020
This video covers the background of Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14.
Lupercalia was a very ancient, possibly pre-Roman pastoral annual festival, observed in the city of Rome on February 15, to avert evil spirits and purify the city, releasing health and fertility.
In ancient Greek religion and mythology, Pan (/pæn/; Ancient Greek: Πάν, Pan) is the god of the wild, shepherds and flocks, nature of mountain wilds, rustic music and impromptus, and companion of the nymphs. He has the hindquarters, legs, and horns of a goat, in the same manner as a faun or satyr.
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Video Resources:
For Lack Of Knowledge - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1Jq7m4fkOiEh7epIAPy6A
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Seho Song - https://www.youtube.com/user/SehoSong
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Pans Flute clip from:
7 Faces of Dr. Lao
Release date: March 18, 1964 (USA)
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Lupercalia Netflix Scene:
The true, twisted history behind Lupercalia from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - https://www.polygon.com/2019/4/9/18300714/chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-lupercalia
Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14.
Lupercalia was a very ancient, possibly pre-Roman pastoral annual festival, observed in the city of Rome on February 15, to avert evil spirits and purify the city, releasing health and fertility.
In ancient Greek religion and mythology, Pan (/pæn/; Ancient Greek: Πάν, Pan) is the god of the wild, shepherds and flocks, nature of mountain wilds, rustic music and impromptus, and companion of the nymphs. He has the hindquarters, legs, and horns of a goat, in the same manner as a faun or satyr.
.............................................
Video Resources:
For Lack Of Knowledge - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1Jq7m4fkOiEh7epIAPy6A
.............................
Seho Song - https://www.youtube.com/user/SehoSong
.............................................
Pans Flute clip from:
7 Faces of Dr. Lao
Release date: March 18, 1964 (USA)
.............................................
Lupercalia Netflix Scene:
The true, twisted history behind Lupercalia from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - https://www.polygon.com/2019/4/9/18300714/chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-lupercalia
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