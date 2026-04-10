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Ethics Unsucked! A Rational Proof of Secular Ethics
Stefan Molyneux
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Remastered from 2012!


Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain, reviews Universally Preferable Behavior: A Rational Proof of Secular Ethics, using audience participation at the Capitalism and Morality seminar in Vancouver, summer 2012.


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Keywords
evidencephilosophymoralityreasonstefan molyneuxremasteredupb
Chapters

0:00:00Ethics and Philosophy Overview

0:08:02The Nature of Scientific Method

0:11:08Tests for Truth

0:13:12Contradictions in Ethics

0:15:00Simplifying Ethics

0:19:53Audience Participation in Ethics

0:25:37Universally Preferable Behavior

0:35:00The Danger of Ethical Theories

0:39:24Flipping Morality

0:44:59History of Philosophy and Ethics

0:51:45Conclusion and Call to Action

1:04:09Final Thoughts on Charity and Health Care

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy