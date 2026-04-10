Ethics Unsucked! A Rational Proof of Secular Ethics

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Remastered from 2012!
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain, reviews Universally Preferable Behavior: A Rational Proof of Secular Ethics, using audience participation at the Capitalism and Morality seminar in Vancouver, summer 2012.
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0:00:00Ethics and Philosophy Overview
0:08:02The Nature of Scientific Method
0:11:08Tests for Truth
0:13:12Contradictions in Ethics
0:15:00Simplifying Ethics
0:19:53Audience Participation in Ethics
0:25:37Universally Preferable Behavior
0:35:00The Danger of Ethical Theories
0:39:24Flipping Morality
0:44:59History of Philosophy and Ethics
0:51:45Conclusion and Call to Action
1:04:09Final Thoughts on Charity and Health Care