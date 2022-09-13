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https://gnews.org/post/p1kfr125e
9/12/2022 Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party will disappear by the end of this year or early next year, which depends on the internal political changes in Russia, the demise of Putin’s regime, and the CCP being held accountable by the world. Eventually, with the domestic economy collapsing, the CCP will certainly be exterminated by those inside the party