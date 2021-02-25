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Overwhelming evidence that Moses and the Israelites crossed the Red Sea into Saudi Arabia.
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42 views • February 25, 2021
Overwhelming evidence that Moses and the Israelites crossed the Red Sea into Saudi Arabia. Andrew Jones appeared on the Late Show (Revelation Tv) with stunning videos of many biblical sites where the Israelites would have traveled when first chased by the Egyptian army at the time of the Exodus and rather than crossing the Red Sea into the Sinai Desert on the Egyptian side, which has been the traditional site, but now there is far more evidence that Moses led his People across into Saudi Arabia. This is a truly amazing interview with this young man who has seen and video taped so many important sites including the Split Rock, the Well of Moses, the area of the Golden Calf, the Cave of Elijah and most importantly Mount Sinai.
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Welcome to talkGOD…. on this Youtube channel you will find some unique videos where people from various walks of life have very interesting stories to share. They usually have one thing in common and that is that they all have had a revelation as to who the Messiah is, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
There will be regular uploads, from short inspirational messages to documentaries... Q & A’s…. Some fun and serious messages and most importantly we hope to bring you messages of HOPE which will demonstrate the LOVE of God for us all and will enable your FAITH to grow, grow and grow.
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Song
Endless Challenge (a 30)
Artist
Sheridan Paul Tongue, PRS
Album
KPM 714 Drama Action Beds
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev Masters Admin (on behalf of APM in North America and EMI Production Music for Rest of World|KPM Main Series|KPM Music Ltd); SOLAR Music Rights Management, Associated Production Music LLC, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Song
Epic Inspirational
Artist
Max Seven
Licensed to YouTube by
Elite Alliance Music
Please remember to hit SUBSCRIBE, thank you.
Welcome to talkGOD…. on this Youtube channel you will find some unique videos where people from various walks of life have very interesting stories to share. They usually have one thing in common and that is that they all have had a revelation as to who the Messiah is, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
There will be regular uploads, from short inspirational messages to documentaries... Q & A’s…. Some fun and serious messages and most importantly we hope to bring you messages of HOPE which will demonstrate the LOVE of God for us all and will enable your FAITH to grow, grow and grow.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Endless Challenge (a 30)
Artist
Sheridan Paul Tongue, PRS
Album
KPM 714 Drama Action Beds
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev Masters Admin (on behalf of APM in North America and EMI Production Music for Rest of World|KPM Main Series|KPM Music Ltd); SOLAR Music Rights Management, Associated Production Music LLC, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Song
Epic Inspirational
Artist
Max Seven
Licensed to YouTube by
Elite Alliance Music
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